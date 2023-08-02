Three-vehicle crash in Bradford County leaves one in the hospital and three others hurt

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people were hurt in a crash on Highway 301 Tuesday afternoon.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on 301 near County Road 221.

Fire rescue crews say the driver one of those vehicles left the scene.

Four people were injured, with one was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Parts of Highway 301 were closed but have since reopened.

