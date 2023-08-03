2023 Florida Python Challenge begins soon

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive snakes from Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2023 Florida Python Challenge starts August 4th.

It’s part of a drive to eliminate the large snakes that threaten native wildlife in the Florida Everglades.

Over the next ten days, competitors will see who can get the most pythons and the largest.

Cash prizes range from $1,000 for the longest snake caught to $10,000 for the person who kills the most pythons.

The invasive snakes are well-established in South Florida, mainly as a result of escaped or released pets.

“Non-native species shouldn’t be in our environment, because they do cause negative effects. They are not meant to be there. Our native species, for a lot of them, they don’t have a defense against these species,” said McKayla Spencer, FWC Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator

Wildlife officials estimate tens of thousands of Burmese Pythons could be living in and around the Everglades.

More than 18,000 of the snakes have been captured or killed over the past 20 years.

TRENDING: Lake City officers identify man connected to gun sale shooting

