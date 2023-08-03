ACPS launches “Find My Bus” tool
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of the upcoming school year, Alachua County Public School officials are promoting a tool that parents can use to help make sure their kids get to class.
The “Find My Bus” tool is now live. It provides pick-up and drop-off locations and times for your zoned school. By entering your residential address, the tool provides transportation options.
The tool is not a live bus tracker, but a resource to find bus route details.
The “Find My Bus” tool can be accessed on the ACPS website here.
TRENDING: ‘Kids aren’t getting the education they deserve’: Florida schools struggle to hire enough teachers
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.