ACPS launches “Find My Bus” tool

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of the upcoming school year, Alachua County Public School officials are promoting a tool that parents can use to help make sure their kids get to class.

The “Find My Bus” tool is now live. It provides pick-up and drop-off locations and times for your zoned school. By entering your residential address, the tool provides transportation options.

The tool is not a live bus tracker, but a resource to find bus route details.

The “Find My Bus” tool can be accessed on the ACPS website here.

