Alachua County Pets: Emerald, Katy Pawy, and Yoda

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
if you're looking for a pet to steal all your attention, let us introduce you to Emerald. This big green eyed boy is very sweet and loves to cuddle on the couch.

if you’re looking for a pet to steal all your attention, let us introduce you to Emerald. This big green eyed boy is very sweet and loves to cuddle on the couch.

This pup is “wide awake” and looking for a forever friends. This is Katy Pawy. While Katy is great at keeping herself entertained, she would loves to spend some quality time with you.

This absolute sweetheart of a dog is using the force to find herself an owner. This is Yoda. Her big ears and calm personality is what gave her the name. This jedi master is very tolerant of wearing headbands and clothes for photoshoots and will give you the biggest smile to match her ears.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870

