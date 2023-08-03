Body Camera: Captain accused of ‘unlawfully detaining’ woman, investigation voided

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Clovis Watson voided the investigation of an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office captain after an internal affairs investigation determined she had wrongfully detained someone. TV20 has obtained the body camera video showing the interaction between Cpt. Rebecca Butscher, the detained person, and a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer.

According to Administrative Investigation, Butscher saw a person on the side of the road on June 21. Her incident report described the individual as a girl between the ages of 8 and 10 years old. She refused to identify herself and Butcher handcuffed her.

A GPD officer also arrived on the scene and his body camera captured the later part of the interaction. The officer explained to Butscher that he hadn’t seen her before, but that other GPD officers have interacted with her many times. He admitted she looked young, but other officers had told him, she is an adult woman.

Butscher threatened to take the woman to jail on “petty charges” if she didn’t identify herself. The woman explained she was frustrated because police often “harass” her. The officer explained that people regularly see her in the area and call law enforcement.

After an extended back and forth between Butscher and the woman, she gives her Social Security number. She was identified as a 31-year-old woman and let go.

GPD Cpt. Victoria Young became aware of the incident and reported it to Chief Lonnie Scott. She was concerned that Butscher detained the woman without probable cause. The report was then sent to the sheriff’s office and the investigation was launched.

Butscher defended her actions stating that she believed the woman was either a runaway or possibly a trafficking victim. According to ACLU Florida, citizens are expected to identify themselves to Florida law enforcement officers when they are “stopped on suspicion of a crime or a traffic violation.”

The internal affairs investigation found that Butscher engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer because she did not have probable cause of a crime. She was suspended without pay for two days, however, that suspension was “administratively voided.”

Sheriff’s office officials say investigations are not typically voided in this manner. The sheriff previously voided an investigation accusing Butcher of insubordination for her “body language and tone” after she sued the sheriff’s office.

Butscher argued the investigation violated Florida’s Officer’s Bill of Rights. A judge ruled the sheriff’s office should conduct a Compliance Review Hearing. Instead, the investigation was voided.

On Tuesday, Watson announced he will retire from the sheriff’s office on Oct. 1.

Sources tell TV20 the sheriff has only been to work a few times since mid-June.

