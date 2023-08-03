Bradford County Fire Rescue partners with mobile stroke unit

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The only mobile stroke treatment unit in the state remains busy since hitting the road last week.

Bradford County Fire Rescue are now partnered with the Neuro One unit.

Staff members from both UF Health and Alachua County Fire Rescue showed them how the vehicle and team operate.

BCFR officials say if they respond to a patient experiencing stroke-like symptoms, they can now call on the stroke treatment unit to help.

