Families struggle to take advantage of Florida’s new private school voucher program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite a new Florida law that aims to give every child the chance for private education, many schools in North Central Florida are full.

“It’s probably increased our interest I’d say anywhere from 50 to 100 students in addition to what we would normally have” said Jackie Britt, the administrator at Cambridge Prep Academy in Lake City.

She said they cap enrollment at 200 students and are having to turn away families.

“Every day we’re getting 5 to 10 calls from families trying to find a school because so many other private schools in the community are no longer excepting students as well,” said Britt.

Britt said those who were on the wait list before and using a scholarship will still keep their spot regardless of the new law.

The head of the school at Cornerstone Academy in Gainesville, Dr. Ethel Nukunya, said they have a small uptick in admission.

In the past few years they’ve averaged 175 students and this year they expect 180.

She said they will still carry on with their normal interview process regardless of the new law.

“It’s not as though once you get the scholarship, it’s automatic and done. The private schools still have to operate as they’ve been operating. It’s just now you have the money to come. The private school still has to do the regular process” said Dr. Ethel Nukunya.

Another Gainesville private school, Oak Hall, is telling families on their website that they will not accept any state-funded scholarship program this school year.

