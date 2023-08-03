Firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home in Marion County

Marion County Fire Rescue crews battle fire at mobile home
Marion County Fire Rescue crews battle fire at mobile home(MCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County was hospitalized with traumatic injuries after her mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the woman called 911 and said she was trapped in her bedroom due to flames blocking the exit. She was struggling to breathe. She then moved to the bathroom and the call disconnected.

When Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived, they immediately entered the home to search for the caller. Firefighters removed her from the home and took her to the hospital.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRENDING: WATCH: Man impersonating a U.S. Marshal tries to trick deputies

“We train for these exact moments,” stated Fire Chief Banta. “Crews on scene were well prepared and executed this rescue flawlessly. Because of them, the patient has another chance at life. Thank you to all crews on the scene, I could not be more proud to be your Fire Chief.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Emerald, Katy Pawy, and Yoda
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Emerald, Katy Pawy, and Yoda
The MILA scholars traveled abroad for seven days to expose their students to the world.
Leadership Academy based in Gainesville completes their 1st international exposure trip to Ghana