Firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County was hospitalized with traumatic injuries after her mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the woman called 911 and said she was trapped in her bedroom due to flames blocking the exit. She was struggling to breathe. She then moved to the bathroom and the call disconnected.

When Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived, they immediately entered the home to search for the caller. Firefighters removed her from the home and took her to the hospital.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRENDING: WATCH: Man impersonating a U.S. Marshal tries to trick deputies

“We train for these exact moments,” stated Fire Chief Banta. “Crews on scene were well prepared and executed this rescue flawlessly. Because of them, the patient has another chance at life. Thank you to all crews on the scene, I could not be more proud to be your Fire Chief.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.