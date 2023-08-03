Gainesville activists honor Ajike Owens with candlelight vigil

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil in Gainesville was held Wednesday night in memory of gun violence victims, including Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens.

A group of people gathered at GNV Bridge to honor Owens months after her death. They shared their grief through art and dance, while others recited poems or gave empowering speeches.

Participants also lit candles for a candlelight ceremony outside.

“The fight for justice and the right to live in a safe community free from more senseless gun violence will live on,” said State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson. “The life of AJ has inspired a movement that will not be silenced.”

The vigil comes two months after Owens was killed by her neighbor Susan Lorincz on June 2. Investigators said the two were arguing over Owens’ kids when Lorincz shot her through the front door.

Those who know AJ’s family continued to show their support, hoping the charges are upgraded in the case even though prosecutors are trying Lorincz for manslaughter.

“I feel like it’s a problem that’s unsolved,” said Jahquin Neill. “It’s definitely a tragedy and needs to be done, it needs to be answered and resolved the proper way, not the way it’s being handled.”

State Attorney Bill Gladson formally charged Lorincz with manslaughter back in June. Some were outraged by this decision, believing she should have faced murder charges instead.

Lorincz’s next court appearance is expected to be November 1.

