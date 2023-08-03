Gainesville activists honor Ajike Owens with candlelight vigil

The vigil comes two months after Owens was killed by her neighbor Susan Lorincz on June 2.
The vigil comes two months after Owens was killed by her neighbor Susan Lorincz on June 2.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil in Gainesville was held Wednesday night in memory of gun violence victims, including Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens.

A group of people gathered at GNV Bridge to honor Owens months after her death. They shared their grief through art and dance, while others recited poems or gave empowering speeches.

Participants also lit candles for a candlelight ceremony outside.

“The fight for justice and the right to live in a safe community free from more senseless gun violence will live on,” said State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson. “The life of AJ has inspired a movement that will not be silenced.”

The vigil comes two months after Owens was killed by her neighbor Susan Lorincz on June 2. Investigators said the two were arguing over Owens’ kids when Lorincz shot her through the front door.

RELATED: Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County

Those who know AJ’s family continued to show their support, hoping the charges are upgraded in the case even though prosecutors are trying Lorincz for manslaughter.

“I feel like it’s a problem that’s unsolved,” said Jahquin Neill. “It’s definitely a tragedy and needs to be done, it needs to be answered and resolved the proper way, not the way it’s being handled.”

State Attorney Bill Gladson formally charged Lorincz with manslaughter back in June. Some were outraged by this decision, believing she should have faced murder charges instead.

Lorincz’s next court appearance is expected to be November 1.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Teacher reads to class in Bay County
‘Kids aren’t getting the education they deserve’: Florida schools struggle to hire enough teachers
With kids going back to school across Florida this month, schools across the state are...
‘Kids aren’t getting the education they deserve’: Florida schools struggle to hire enough teachers
Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. presents Cpt. Rebecca Butscher with plaque honoring 30 years of service
Sheriff Watson voids investigation into captain after ‘unlawful detention’
Sheriff Watson voided the investigation of a captain after an investigation determined she...
Sheriff Watson voids investigation into captain after ‘unlawful detention’