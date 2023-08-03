Gator women’s basketball team competes in the 2023 Pink Flamingo Championship in November

The Gators are one of 10 teams to participate in the tourney
Florida guard Alberte Rimdal (5) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball...
Florida guard Alberte Rimdal (5) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator women’s basketball team is heading to the Bahamas to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The two-day non-bracket tourney takes place at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau.

The Gators will join fellow SEC rival Georgia (22-12) along with Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State (28-8), Purdue (19-11), and Penn State (14-17). Florida will play their first game vs the Boilermakers on Monday, November 20th at 4 pm and follow that up with a showdown with Columbia (28-6) out of the Ivy League on Wednesday, November 22nd at 1:30 pm.

Other teams include East Carolina (23-10) of the AAC, Oklahoma State (21-12) in the Big 12, and Seton Hall (19-15) from the Big East and from the Pac-12, USC (21-10).

Florida finished the 2022-23 season at 19-15 with a conference record of 5-11.

