Gator women’s basketball team competes in the 2023 Pink Flamingo Championship in November

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator women’s basketball team is heading to the Bahamas to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The two-day non-bracket tourney takes place at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau.

The Gators will join fellow SEC rival Georgia (22-12) along with Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State (28-8), Purdue (19-11), and Penn State (14-17). Florida will play their first game vs the Boilermakers on Monday, November 20th at 4 pm and follow that up with a showdown with Columbia (28-6) out of the Ivy League on Wednesday, November 22nd at 1:30 pm.

Other teams include East Carolina (23-10) of the AAC, Oklahoma State (21-12) in the Big 12, and Seton Hall (19-15) from the Big East and from the Pac-12, USC (21-10).

Florida finished the 2022-23 season at 19-15 with a conference record of 5-11.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.