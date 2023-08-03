Lake City man arrested after trying to hit victim with car at a gas station

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested for attacking someone on two separate occasions.

Lake City Police Department officers arrested Justin Lindsey, 32, on charges of aggravated assault, battery, property damage, firing a weapon, and probation violation.

Officers responded to Windsong Circle on July 30. The victim told officers Lindsey hurt them and fired a gun. Officers were unable to locate him at the time.

On Thursday, officers say the same victim said Lindsey attempted to hit them with his vehicle at a convenience store on West U.S. Highway 90. The victim used pepper spray on Lindsey, who ran away.

Officers found him moments later at a nearby home. He was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail with no bond.

