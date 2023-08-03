Lake City officers identify man connected to gun sale shooting

Lake City Police identifies man connected to gun sale shooting
LCPD (gfx)(Lake City Police Department, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has issued a warrant for a second suspect in connection to a shooting after a gun sale went wrong.

Officers are looking for Jaedyn Washington, 18, who they consider to be possibly armed and dangerous. He faces charges alongside the first suspect, Jaquary Pratt.

RELATED: Man turns himself in after a shooting in Lake City

On July 7, officers responded to a shooting at Cedar Park Apartments. Officers say the victim was selling a gun to Pratt who arrived at the exchange with Washington and another man.

One of them drew a gun on the victim, who tried to push it away. The gun went off, hitting the victim in his lower body.

The Lake City Police Department has issued a warrant for a man after a gun sale turned into a shooting.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Families struggle to take advantage of new school voucher program
Families struggle to take advantage of Florida’s new private school voucher program
Body camera video captured by a Gainesville Police officer shows Cpt. Butscher detaining a...
Body Camera: Captain accused of ‘unlawfully detaining’ woman, investigation voided
Families struggle to take advantage of new school voucher program
Families struggle to take advantage of new school voucher program
WCJB TV20 FORECAST