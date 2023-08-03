Lake City officers identify man connected to gun sale shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has issued a warrant for a second suspect in connection to a shooting after a gun sale went wrong.

Officers are looking for Jaedyn Washington, 18, who they consider to be possibly armed and dangerous. He faces charges alongside the first suspect, Jaquary Pratt.

On July 7, officers responded to a shooting at Cedar Park Apartments. Officers say the victim was selling a gun to Pratt who arrived at the exchange with Washington and another man.

One of them drew a gun on the victim, who tried to push it away. The gun went off, hitting the victim in his lower body.

