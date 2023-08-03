Leadership Academy based in Gainesville completes their 1st international exposure trip to Ghana

The MILA scholars traveled abroad for seven days to expose their students to the world.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A leadership academy based in Gainesville successfully completed the organization’s 1st international exposure trip to Ghana.

Mirror Image Leadership Academy is a three-year program aimed at helping young black males discover the leader within.

The MILA scholars traveled abroad for seven days to expose their students to the world.

The trip’s itinerary included a family day where scholars participated in a traditional naming ceremony.

TV20 had a chance to talk to an organizer about the trip before they left.

TRENDING: Gainesville activists honor Ajike Owens with candlelight vigil

“I got the opportunity to see the world, and I would love these young men to have the opportunity to know that the world is bigger then their corner, their neighborhood, Gainesville, or Alachua county, even the united states, said organizer Greg Bradley”

Academy members also visited the last slave bath and the cape coast castle.

They were able to learn about their ancestors and experience first-hand the remnants of the slave trade.

