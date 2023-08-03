Man in Marion County arrested after trying to steal a lawnmower

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gary Bebee, 30, Monday for trying to steal a riding lawnmower in Citra.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies arrested a man after he tried to make a getaway on a stolen lawnmower

The victim called deputies after watching surveillance video of Bebee on her property.

Deputies arrived as he was heading out on the mower.

He’s in the Marion County Jail with a court date set for September 5th.

