Ocala man found guilty for Pensacola armed robbery

Quinton Pete, 34, shot two employees at Coyote's Sports Bar in Pensacola on March 9 last year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found guilty by a federal jury in Pensacola for armed robbery.

Quinton Pete, 34, shot two employees at Coyote’s Sports Bar in Pensacola on March 9 last year. Pete was found the next day in Dallas, Texas.

He was found guilty in U.S. District Court of attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sentencing is set for October 26.

TRENDING: Sheriff Watson voids investigation into captain after ‘unlawful detention’

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

The vigil comes two months after Owens was killed by her neighbor Susan Lorincz on June 2.
Gainesville activists honor Ajike Owens with candlelight vigil
Republican Corey Simon won the 2022 election for District 3, which includes Dixie County.
Two Democrats enter race for District 3 state senate seat
Republican Corey Simon won the 2022 election for District 3, which includes Dixie County.
Two Democrats enter race for District 3 state senate seat
Quinton Pete, 34, shot two employees at Coyote's Sports Bar in Pensacola on March 9 last year.
Ocala man found guilty for Pensacola armed robbery