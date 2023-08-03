Ocala man found guilty for Pensacola armed robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found guilty by a federal jury in Pensacola for armed robbery.

Quinton Pete, 34, shot two employees at Coyote’s Sports Bar in Pensacola on March 9 last year. Pete was found the next day in Dallas, Texas.

He was found guilty in U.S. District Court of attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sentencing is set for October 26.

