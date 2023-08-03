Partnership for Strong Families closes a resource center due to budget cuts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Partnership for Strong Families (PSF) has closed one of its resource centers in Gainesville.

People with the organization tell TV20 that the resource center at the Cone Park Library on East University Avenue in Gainesville will close on Thursday, Aug 13.

Officials say skyrocketing costs of providing out-of-home care for children are forcing them to make budget cuts elsewhere.

Families can still contact the following resource centers:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.