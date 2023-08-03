Partnership for Strong Families closes a resource center due to budget cuts
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Partnership for Strong Families (PSF) has closed one of its resource centers in Gainesville.
People with the organization tell TV20 that the resource center at the Cone Park Library on East University Avenue in Gainesville will close on Thursday, Aug 13.
Officials say skyrocketing costs of providing out-of-home care for children are forcing them to make budget cuts elsewhere.
Families can still contact the following resource centers:
- Alachua County Library branch at 912 N.E. 16th Ave., Gainesville
- SWAG Family Resource Center at 807 S.W. 64th Ter., Gainesville
- Tri-County Community Resource Center at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland
- Northstar Family Resource Center at 255 N.E. Coach Anders Ln, Lake City
