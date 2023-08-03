Partnership for Strong Families closes a resource center due to budget cuts

Partnership for Strong Families sign
Partnership for Strong Families sign(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Partnership for Strong Families (PSF) has closed one of its resource centers in Gainesville.

People with the organization tell TV20 that the resource center at the Cone Park Library on East University Avenue in Gainesville will close on Thursday, Aug 13.

Officials say skyrocketing costs of providing out-of-home care for children are forcing them to make budget cuts elsewhere.

Families can still contact the following resource centers:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

The two led deputies on a chase into Columbia County where a warrant for their arrest was served.
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
MCFR officials said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
‘You could smell it’: Silver Springs residents react to neighborhood house fire
LCPD (gfx)
Lake City officers identify man connected to gun sale shooting
Families struggle to take advantage of new school voucher program
Families struggle to take advantage of Florida’s new private school voucher program