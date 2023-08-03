Two Democrats enter race for District 3 state senate seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Democrats have already signed up to try to win back a North Central Florida state senate seat next year.

Republican Corey Simon won the 2022 election for District 3, which includes Dixie County. So far two Democrats have filed to challenge him: educator Sheria Griffin of Leon County and Gadsden County commissioner Kimblin Nesmith.

The seat is usually elected every four years but is up for election again next year because of redistricting.

