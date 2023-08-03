‘You could smell it’: Silver Springs residents react to neighborhood house fire

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County were shocked to see their neighbor driven away in an ambulance after house fire left one person in critical condition.

Neighbors at the Sharpes Ferry community in Silver Springs told TV20 they were woken up around 4 a.m. when Marion County Fire Rescue units saved a woman from the burning house.

“I was very worried. I looked out and I saw the flashing red lights. I figured it was an ambulance and stepped out a little farther and I could see the bright white light above the trailer,” said neighbor Chuck Swanson.

Officials with MCFR said they arrived on scene shortly after 4 a.m. and searched for the victim, who was struggling to breathe through the smoke.

“You could smell it,” said neighbor Sharon Fry. “This morning whenever I was getting ready to leave, they were taping everything off.”

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Property managers shared surveillance video with TV20, showing multiple fire truck, ambulance, and police units rushing by.

“As soon as I came around the corner I noticed who it was and I just parked my car and got out and was talking to the fire department and the police officer that was on scene,” said Stephanie Farrell, a manager at Sharpes Ferry.

There was no exterior damage to the home caused by the fire, however the house has been blocked off to prevent anyone from coming inside due to broken windows and doors.

The cause of the fire and where it started inside the house is still under investigation.

