Bradford High football player hosting youth football camp

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few Bradford High School football players are hitting the field a bit early to teach the next generation of tornadoes.

The first “Under The Lights” youth football camp takes place at David Hearse Stadium in Starke at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chason Clark organized the event as a way to get kids excited to play the game.

“..kind of show them what we do every day and try to show them what we do at like college camps and stuff like that. Then, after that play ultimate frisbee with a football and call it tornado ball,” said Clark.

Clark expects 90 six to twelve-year-olds from the county to attend the event. The concession stands at the stadium will be open and family and friends are also invited out, as the night ends with a fireworks show.

Assisting Clark will be thirty other volunteers including fellow BHS player Willie Pollard. Pollard says he wants kids to instill confidence in a younger group of kids.

“Giving back to a community is a good thing, doing this will help a lot of young kids really fall in love with the game of sports, and football itself. It will show them how to be confident too,” said Pollard.

Clark isn’t the first of his name to play in the scarlet and gray. His grandfather, Jimmie Clark, was a Tornado and played football at the University of Florida. Clark’s grandfather passed away in 2022.

“My grandfather is probably the best man I’ve ever met in my life. He was a big person in this community, he went and played at the University of Florida and even spent time in Tampa Bay. He was the best man I ever known, a super strong man but he had a battle in silence with substance abuse, and seeing it first hand is eye-opening for me,” said Clark.

Clark plans on attending Marshal University when he graduates next year and he hopes to continue this camp for years to come.

