Bradford High football player hosting youth football camp

The camp takes place at David Hearse stadium on Saturday.
The camp takes place at David Hearse stadium on Saturday.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few Bradford High School football players are hitting the field a bit early to teach the next generation of tornadoes.

The first “Under The Lights” youth football camp takes place at David Hearse Stadium in Starke at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chason Clark organized the event as a way to get kids excited to play the game.

“..kind of show them what we do every day and try to show them what we do at like college camps and stuff like that. Then, after that play ultimate frisbee with a football and call it tornado ball,” said Clark.

Clark expects 90 six to twelve-year-olds from the county to attend the event. The concession stands at the stadium will be open and family and friends are also invited out, as the night ends with a fireworks show.

Assisting Clark will be thirty other volunteers including fellow BHS player Willie Pollard. Pollard says he wants kids to instill confidence in a younger group of kids.

“Giving back to a community is a good thing, doing this will help a lot of young kids really fall in love with the game of sports, and football itself. It will show them how to be confident too,” said Pollard.

Clark isn’t the first of his name to play in the scarlet and gray. His grandfather, Jimmie Clark, was a Tornado and played football at the University of Florida. Clark’s grandfather passed away in 2022.

“My grandfather is probably the best man I’ve ever met in my life. He was a big person in this community, he went and played at the University of Florida and even spent time in Tampa Bay. He was the best man I ever known, a super strong man but he had a battle in silence with substance abuse, and seeing it first hand is eye-opening for me,” said Clark.

Clark plans on attending Marshal University when he graduates next year and he hopes to continue this camp for years to come.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Crash
Columbia County crash leaves teen girl, adult man dead
A look at weekend events for North Central Florida.
Weekend Planner 8/4/23
Landlines continue to be cut as they become less active in Florida.
Landlines are on the decline in Florida
Landlines continue to be cut as they become less active in Florida.
Landlines are on the decline in Florida