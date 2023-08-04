Columbia County crash leaves teen girl, adult man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old girl and an adult man are dead after two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 441 in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 240 and Highway 441 at around 11:30 a.m. A car headed west failed to give the right of way and collided with a pickup truck.

Both the 15-year-old girl from Brandon and a 66-year-old man from Fort White were killed. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

