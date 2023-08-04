Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The old saying goes once you’ve tasted victory, you’re forever addicted, And for the Bulldogs that statement couldn’t be truer. After years of being in the doghouse, Bell had their first winning season since 2013 and looks to do it again assistant head coach Jacob Ertzberger believes teamwork is the key to achieving more success.

Ertzberger said, “We’re pretty proud about it. We left a couple out there on the field we had Interlachen down with a minute and a half to go in the game. We had another one slip away from us and also the Christian a little bit later. Those are the ones we kind of felt like we left out there.”

The Bulldogs lost two nailbiters and believed they should have won. Seniors like Lucas Stapp and Cason Rose are determined not to repeat the same mistakes.

“That’s what I’m saying the past few years, everybody just gets mad at each other,” said senior offensive linemen Lucas Stapp.

“We already have great chemistry as it is which we struggled with in the past but I feel like this year we’re going to have great like team chemistry all together so it’s going to help a lot and us be consistent or record,” said senior wideout/cornerback Cason Rose.

Bell lost some key players. Zack Powell, Patterson Wiles, and Connor Hastings. However, this year’s starters arrive with experience. The Bulldogs have faith in their young team.

Ertzberger said, “Everybody that we have coming back that’s going to be a start of this year played in some capacity last year. We’re trying to get them to see that and understand that and kind of help them understand.”

Bell is looking to continue its consistency in winning. The Bulldogs are switching to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference in hopes it will create a positive culture change within the program.

Ertzberger said, “We felt like it was a good move for us to keep moving on. There’s one side of things and just make sure Bell is here to stay.”

The Bulldogs open the season with a rivalry matchup against Trenton on August 25th. They hope this year with a new conference and hungry attitude.

Ertzberger said, “Hey, it’s your time. You know, let’s take it let’s take this train has been going and run with it. And you’re gonna be something special. "

If they can achieve this, they may be able to become top dog.

