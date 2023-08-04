Countdown to Kickoff: P.K. Yonge Blue Wave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is a new era for P.K. Yonge football and the Blue Wave is ready for a change in the tide. In May, they hired alum Willie Jackson after going 4 and 8 last season. The former Gator and NFL wide receiver is no stranger to success. Jackson is using his experience to build a strong foundation.

Jackson said, “That language that we talked about and rebuilding and changing the structure and changing the culture and that kind of thing. So that’s the mindset we have to come in and keep kids you know, ready to go. So those are the things that are instituted in trying to make you know, just something to hang your hat on.”

The Blue Wave gave up nearly 31 points per game last season and lost over 15 players. However, the new class brings the potential to make a real impact on the field.

“We lost a lot of seniors, but we do have some upcoming players that I really do think will have a really big change on the team. I feel like with the way we have been practicing it’s going to give them more reps, they need to be ready for in-game experience,” said junior defensive end/guard Jerrayllius Reams.

“Team chemistry because we got, we got some new players this year, so I feel like if we get them more comfortable with though like play played better. your time will come so you can’t really rush your time. You got to just wait for it to come in. So now I guess it’s my time up. So, I got to be ready,” said senior wide receiver/safety Trevor Brown.

Jackson understands that rebuilding a program is a process that takes time. He plans to approach each step with realistic expectations for the team.

Jackson said, “When you’re rebuilding the process is going to be one in which to see how you improved from day one until the end. That’s where you always can be hopeful about certain things, but you won’t really know until you put on the pads, especially with younger kids that haven’t even played on the varsity level. "

P.K. Yonge’s opening game against Father Lopez on August 25th will show how they will navigate through these uncharted waters.

