Fifth inmate given the death penalty has been executed

The inmate, James Barnes, was executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The fifth inmate facing the death penalty this year was executed today at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

61-year-old James Barnes was pronounced dead after lethal injection at 6:13 p.m.

Barnes was sentenced to death in 2007 after being found guilty of the murders of Patricia Miller in her condominium in Melbourne in 1988, and the murder of his wife Linda in 1997.

Governor Desantis signed the Barnes death warrant a week after Duane Owen was executed for the 1984 murder of a woman in Palm Beach County.

