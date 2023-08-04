FLDOE: AP Psychology course can be taught to high school students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in North Central Florida can take AP Psychology classes this year, according to the state education commissioner.

In a letter written to superintendents Friday, Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said the Department of Education “believes that AP Psychology can be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate.”

The statement is a response to the College Board’s suggestion that AP Psychology cannot be taught because of new state limits on discussions of gender identity.

They said in a statement Thursday the Florida Department of Education “effectively banned” psychology, recommending districts not offer the course because it violates state law by covering the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation.

TV20 reached out to FLDOE for confirmation. Deputy Director of Communications Cassie Palelis said “the Department didn’t ‘ban’ the course. The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year. We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students.”

While on a press tour in Garnavillo, Iowa, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis backed up the department’s claims.

“That’s part of our course catalog it’s being offered... I think that’s a mistake and I bet you it will end up being offered,” said DeSantis.

Schools in North Central Florida began making arrangements ahead of the new school year. Officials with Alachua County Public Schools said three high schools offered the course, while around 300 students in Marion County will take an alternative Cambridge psychology course for college credit instead.

“Students get engaged in AP Psychology in high school and that sets them on the path to get more interested and engaged in psychology,” said Julia Graber, chair at the Department of Psychology at the University of Florida. “So certainly not having that opportunity is a gap for a number of high school students.”

Although AP Psychology is an elective course, Graber said her department estimates that half of incoming freshman students have AP Psychology credits.

The course cannot be modified for one state, as it must be fair for all students taking the course nationwide.

