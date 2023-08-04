Gainesville City Commissioners discuss upcoming gun summit
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We learned more Thursday night about the summit to end gun violence sponsored by the city of Gainesville this weekend.
City commissioners heard a staff presentation that identified 154 shooting incidents and seven homicides for the 12 months ending July 1st.
Sunday is Community Day and will include a panel discussion and youth summit.
Monday is Policy Day for government officials, community leaders, and business professionals.
