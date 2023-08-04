Grand jury indicts Lake City man after “Stand Your Ground” defense considered

Michael Andrew Smith , 35, of Lake City arrested on manslaughter charge
Michael Andrew Smith , 35, of Lake City arrested on manslaughter charge(CCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City is charged with manslaughter after he shot and killed a man at a gas station on U.S. 441.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Michael Smith, 35, of Lake City, for killing of Kendrick Jerry, 47. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. at the Chevron gas station near the highway and Interstate 10.

Deputies say Jerry and Smith were involved in an altercation before the shooting resulting in his death. Due to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, prosecutors presented the facts to the grand jury to determine what charges, if any, Jerry should be indicted on.

TRENDING: Two thieves arrested for stealing ATM, dragging machine behind a truck

The grand jury charged him with one county manslaughter while armed and one count of possession of an altered firearm. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

“With current ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws, we did not want to pursue criminal charges prematurely in this case,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. “After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, we agreed that the best way to proceed was to let a grand jury of Mr. Smith’s peers decide on what charges, if any, would be appropriate.”

RELATED: Deputies identify victim in deadly gas station shooting in Columbia County

The shooting comes on the same weekend that Lake City Police reported two other shootings in the city

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Booking photos of Ahkeim Griffin, 20, and Andrew Brown, 22, arrested on grand theft charges
Two thieves arrested for stealing ATM, dragging machine behind a truck
Logos Lodge leadership members Bill Johnson, Greg Cronmiller, and Andy Reynolds and one of the...
Ocala substance abuse recovery program receives funding
More arrests are expected after officers announced the arrests of two men accused of stealing...
Two thieves arrested for stealing ATM, dragging machine behind a truck
LCPD (gfx)
Lake City Police Department wins DOT traffic challenge