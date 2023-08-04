Grand jury indicts Lake City man after “Stand Your Ground” defense considered

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City is charged with manslaughter after he shot and killed a man at a gas station on U.S. 441.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Michael Smith, 35, of Lake City, for killing of Kendrick Jerry, 47. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. at the Chevron gas station near the highway and Interstate 10.

Deputies say Jerry and Smith were involved in an altercation before the shooting resulting in his death. Due to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, prosecutors presented the facts to the grand jury to determine what charges, if any, Jerry should be indicted on.

The grand jury charged him with one county manslaughter while armed and one count of possession of an altered firearm. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

“With current ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws, we did not want to pursue criminal charges prematurely in this case,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. “After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, we agreed that the best way to proceed was to let a grand jury of Mr. Smith’s peers decide on what charges, if any, would be appropriate.”

The shooting comes on the same weekend that Lake City Police reported two other shootings in the city

