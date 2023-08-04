Hawthorne Hornets football received a gift from a Florida NFL Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hawthorne Hornets High School football team received a gift from a Florida NFL team.
Officials with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Gatorade presented 60 brand-new helmets to the defending state champions.
The team went undefeated last year with a 12 to zero record winning the class 1 rural state championships.
The new helmets will be used for the team’s upcoming 2023 season.
