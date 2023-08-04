Hawthorne Hornets football received a gift from a Florida NFL Team

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hawthorne Hornets High School football team received a gift from a Florida NFL team.

Officials with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Gatorade presented 60 brand-new helmets to the defending state champions.

The team went undefeated last year with a 12 to zero record winning the class 1 rural state championships.

The new helmets will be used for the team’s upcoming 2023 season.

TRENDING: Lake City officers identify man connected to gun sale shooting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.