HCA Florida Lake City collects over 2000 school supplies in ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive

The event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 340 NW Commerce Drive in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Students and teachers will head back to the classroom in 6 days. So, physicians and colleagues with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital are lending a helping hand with their ‘Stuff the Bus’ event.

The school drive was meant to collect last-minute school supplies for teachers and students. It’s part of the first ever state-wide ‘We show up for our Schools’ campaign that was launched by HCA Florida officials. It’s a month-long effort to support teachers and students in their area.

Officials say the school drive aimed to ensure teachers have what they need to accelerate learning and helps kids stay healthy and focus on their studies.

“What we see is that often times, parents do a very good job of getting kids started at the beginning of the school year but sometimes these supplies are needed again later on in the school year and so this kind of helps fill in the gap and of course for those students that are in need at the beginning of the school year as well.”

Hope Jernigan, Assistant Superintendent for Columbia County Schools

Community members and employees brought pencils, folders, glue sticks, crayons, Clorox wipes, and much more. It’s all being donated to the Columbia County Schools Educator’s emporium where teachers can request school supplies on their students’ behalf.

The Empanada Box and Miss Kay’s Southern Kitchen food trucks were on-site with meals available for purchase.

