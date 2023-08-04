HCA Florida Lake City hosting ‘Stuff the Bus’ event to help teachers and students

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Students and teachers will head back to the classroom in 6 days. So, physicians and colleagues with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital are lending a helping hand with their ‘Stuff the Bus’ event.

The school drive is meant to collect last-minute school supplies for teachers and students. It’s part of the ‘We show up for our Schools’ campaign that was launched by HCA Florida officials. It’s a month-long effort to support teachers and students in their area.

Officials say the school drive aims to ensure teachers have what they need to accelerate learning and helps kids stay healthy and focus on their studies.

Community members and employees can bring pencils, folders, glue sticks, crayons, Clorox wipes, and much more. It will all be donated to the Columbia county school district.

The Empanada Box and Miss Kay’s Southern Kitchen food trucks will also be on-site with meals available for purchase.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 340 NW Commerce Drive in Lake City.

