Lake City Police Department wins DOT traffic challenge

Lake City Police identifies man connected to gun sale shooting
LCPD (gfx)(Lake City Police Department, MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Transportation Florida Law Enforcement Liaison Traffic Safety Challenge for 2022 is over and a winner has been named.

The DOT awarded the Lake City Police Department first place in the 2022 Traffic Challenge. They were awarded this for increasing traffic safety and reducing the number of crashes and crash injuries in the community.

LCPD says they accomplished this through multiple means, for example, they increased traffic citations for speeding and aggressive driving. LCPD reports that the number of crashes declined from approximately 1500 to around 900. They also saw a decrease in injuries and fatalities.

“No agency is able to control the type of traffic or drivers in their jurisdiction,” said Chief of Police Gerald Butler. “We are able to review our prior year’s reports and determine where we are experiencing high numbers of traffic crashes and aggressive drivers. With that information, we can target those areas, increase enforcement through visibility of patrol vehicles, conduct traffic stops, educate drivers, and give citations for traffic violations. Through these actions, we are able to help the drivers in our community make safer decisions.”

