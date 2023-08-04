Landlines are on the decline in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Landlines continue to be cut in Florida.

A state utility regulator is reacting to a new report illustrating the decline of landlines in Florida.

Public Service Commission released a report that stated only 900 thousand landlines were active in the state in 2022, down almost 20 percent from the previous year.

This is the 12th consecutive year where the majority of landlines were used by businesses.

While Florida’s population is approaching 23 million, data shows about 23 million wireless subscriptions.

“People have multiple phone numbers. If you have a smart watch, that has a number. Your phone has a number. If your kids have phones, they all have numbers. So, there are actually more phone numbers now than there were in the heyday of landlines,” said Mark Long, Public Utilities Supervisor of Public Service Commission.

Two decades ago, about 12 million landlines were in service, out of a population of around 16 million people at the time.

