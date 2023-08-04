LCSO are looking for a missing elderly man
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing elderly man.
Officials issued a silver alert for 81-year-old Richard Chase who was last seen this morning around 10-30 in the Walmart Shopping Plaza in Chiefland.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black shorts.
His hair and beard are longer than the picture on your screen.
He drives a white 2006 Dodge Caravan.
His family says he suffers from memory loss and may be disoriented.
