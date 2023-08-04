Man in Live Oak arrested after stealing beer from a home

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he stole beer from a home.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Phillip Marcozzi, 42. They say he stole beer from a home on 137th Road in Live Oak.

TRENDING: ‘You could smell it’: Silver Springs residents react to neighborhood house fire

The victim showed deputies surveillance video of Marcozzi stealing the beverages from a barn only wearing a shirt and boxer shorts.

Marcozzi admitted to drinking the night before and wandering through the woods until he spotted the barn and got thirsty.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.