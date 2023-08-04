Man in Live Oak arrested after stealing beer from a home

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Phillip Marcozzi, 42. They say he stole beer from a home on 137th Road in Live Oak.
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he stole beer from a home.

The victim showed deputies surveillance video of Marcozzi stealing the beverages from a barn only wearing a shirt and boxer shorts.

Marcozzi admitted to drinking the night before and wandering through the woods until he spotted the barn and got thirsty.

