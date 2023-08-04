Ocala substance abuse recovery program receives funding

Logos Lodge leadership members Bill Johnson, Greg Cronmiller, and Andy Reynolds and one of the...
Logos Lodge leadership members Bill Johnson, Greg Cronmiller, and Andy Reynolds and one of the houses purchased for the program.(Logos Lodge)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A men’s drug and alcohol regeneration program applied for and received funding to purchase two homes for participants.

Logos Lodge is a 10-month Christ-centered drug and alcohol regeneration program for men in the Ocala area. They received their funding from Marion County Community Services and the Florida State Housing Initiatives Partnership program. The new homes purchased will be where participants of the program live and work with others in the rehabilitation process.

Greg Cronmiller, the founder of Logos Lodge, and other members of the program are working on the homes themselves as much as they can.

“This means everything to me,” said Cronmiller, “I went through this program myself more than 10 years ago. Through doing this, I got my wife and kids back and I have a whole new outlook on life. I have relationships today I can call and really count on that will be there for me. It’s a real, true benefit I can tell you about because I’ve lived it, I’ve been there. It’s truly helped me become a better member of society, and a leader for my family.”

