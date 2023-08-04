Officers investigate a death in Cross City
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:13 AM EDT
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are leading an investigation into a death in Cross City.
Cross City Police officers say they responded to a property on Northeast 216th avenue Thursday evening.
They say no foul play is suspected at this time.
