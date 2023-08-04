Search warrant uncovers drugs and stolen guns

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday finding drugs and stolen guns.

HIDTA conducted the search at 317 NW Park Drive in Lake City and uncovered four guns, two of which had been reported stolen. Investigators also found several drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine, Alpha PVP and other drug paraphernalia.

Two adults were found living in the home, 37-year-old Shane Daniels and Annie Elroy. Daniels, who is on probation after a 2nd-degree murder conviction, was arrested. Elroy was charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.