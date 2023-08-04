Southside Sports Complex to enforce rules on organizations

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - If you don’t follow the rules, you get thrown out of the game.

That’s the message Columbia County Commissioners are sending groups that use the Southside Sports Complex.

Assistant county manager Kevin Kirby told commissioners today that only two of the seven organizations using the complex have signed a current license agreement.

Some groups have not provided regular financial audits.

Managers of the complex asked for and got the necessary authority from commissioners to enforce all rules.

