‘There were five dead roosters’: Several roosters are being dumped in Gainesville areas

Residents found several roosters in the San Felasco Park.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Laura Bialeck was enjoying her morning walk, when suddenly she found five dead roosters.

“It’s distressing to see how these animals are being treated,” shared Bialeck.

Bialeck says this happened in the morning at San Felasco Park in Gainesville.

“It was a beautiful morning and I walked into this park,” stated Bialeck. “I looked over to the right and I saw something and I was quite distressed to see that there were five dead roosters.”

She says it started about two weeks ago on July 20, when she found three live roosters in the same park. The trio was taken in by a sanctuary.

“They seemed terrified. They ran right to me. They were very domesticated. These aren’t like wild animals they don’t have any means to defend themselves against predators.”

Bialeck tells TV20 she’s reached out to several law enforcement agencies and organizations about the situation.

“It does not seem that there is any law enforcement agency that is able to help in a situation like this where people just dump and kill roosters unfortunately,” shared Bialeck.

According to Gainesville Pet Finder, on Tuesday, more dumped roosters were reported near a Publix on Newberry Road.

“People when they acquire domesticated animals need to take care of them, " shared Bialeck. “And if they’re not able to take care of them, then they need to find them another home.”

According to officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife, chickens are considered domestic species in Florida and fall under the jurisdiction of local governments.

Bialeck tells Gainesville Park and Recreation officials will be supervising the park.

