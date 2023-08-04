Two thieves arrested for stealing ATM, dragging machine behind a truck

Booking photos of Andrew Griffin, 20, and Andrew Brown, 22, arrested on grand theft charges
Booking photos of Andrew Griffin, 20, and Andrew Brown, 22, arrested on grand theft charges(LCPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - More arrests are expected after officers announced the arrests of two men accused of stealing an ATM from outside a bank in Lake City and dragging it down the road.

Andrew Griffin, 20, was arrested in Lake City, and Andrew Brown, 22, was arrested in Hamilton County on Thursday on charges of grand theft.

If anyone has any information concerning the incident, call 386-752-4343 and ask for Sgt. Kevin Johns.

On July 21 around 5 a.m., officers say an ATM went missing from outside the Ameris Bank branch on West U.S. Highway 90. Drag marks could be seen on the asphalt leading through the parking lot of the Lake City Mall.

Officers then spotted a utility truck headed north on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive with the missing ATM dragging along the road behind it. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, everyone jumped out of the truck and ran.

Officers say the utility truck was stolen from Madison County.

