Actors take the stage in Ocala during ‘Dissonance’

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A national play stopped in Ocala to tackle a serious topic on stage.

Audiences watched ‘Dissonance’ at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala Saturday.

“Every audience, every demographic we’ve been to, every geographic demographic has been so overwhelmingly supportive and receptive,” said actress Kerry Sandell, who plays Lauren.

The play follows two best friends, Lauren and Angela, who are opening a café in Pensacola in 2020. However, they struggle to have a honest conversation about race after George Floyd was killed.

Director James Webb said it’s important that audiences across the state understand the messages in this play.

“Particularly when we talk about race, people go in opposite directions in that conversation and rarely do we see the conversation lead to unity,” said Webb. “This play shows a model of how you could have a very difficult conversation but still wind up in a place where you’re together.”

Webb acknowledged race can be a difficult conversation, which is why he’s using art to send a message to anyone willing to listen. Actress Marci Duncan agrees.

“It provides hope in a world that is so dissonant, so separated. I think that this play offers unity and hope and love and they find their way, they fight for their relationship because they love one another,” said Duncan, who plays Angela.

Their next performance will be in Sanford on August 26.

