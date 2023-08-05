Families in Ocklawaha prepare for upcoming school year

Free backpacks and supplies were handed out at a back-to-school drive at Forest Community Center.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Principals in Marion County were glad to see their students getting ready for the school year.

Free backpacks and supplies were handed out at a back-to-school drive at Forest Community Center in Ocklawaha Saturday.

It was the ninth event held by the Back to School Community Giveback. The program is ran by the Community Foundation, AdventHealth Ocala, and Marion County Public Schools to help families ahead of the school year.

The principal at Lake Weir Middle School said he saw a couple of his students stocking up on supplies.

“This is an awesome event to have for our families and our kids, it does bridge the gap,” said Principal Jason Jacobs. “Midway through the year we do see a lot of students coming to school without supplies and this provides a way where even the schools will have supplies for those kids.”

School leaders helped parents with any registration steps they may have missed.

“I know it’s kind of nervous starting school back, but also supporting families so that they feel ready, that they can have their needs met before school starts back up,” said Sarah Dobbs, principal at East Marion Elementary School.

Families also signed up for free immunizations though the Department of Health.

The next Back to School Community Giveback event is Tuesday at Frank DeLuca YMCA.

