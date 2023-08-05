‘I’m excited to serve the community’: Gainesville Fire Rescue welcomes recruits in signing day ceremony

Several family fun day activities led up to the ceremony.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More boots will soon be filled. “It’s been sort of a dream for me to get accepted into this fire department,” shared candidate Joel Burgett.

Gainesville Fire Rescue welcomed 14 recruits, during the signing day ceremony. The event kicked off with family fun day activities and ended with the summer’s final teen midnight basketball program at the MLK Jr. Center in Gainesville.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere for the kids it’s a place where they can be kids,” shared Gainesville Recreational Athletics supervisor Rod Clark. “To have fun and interact and also have some takeaway from it.”

Officials say the candidates were selected by GFR based on testing scores, performance and individual interviews.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a better firefighter,” stated Burgett. “We’re all going to go to the fire college. I’m excited to be able to serve the community through all the skills that I learned and all the exercise that I do. I’m excited to just get better and become the best version of myself.”

GFR officials say this is the second annual ceremony. City officials like Mayor Harvey Ward joined the candidates’ loved ones for the memorable moment.

“This is obviously a great thing for the community to get the word out about the fire department and I’m very excited about the class,” shared Burgett.

Chief Joe Dixon says he hopes to continue investing in improving the city’s emergency response time.

