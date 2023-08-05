Marion County man and teenager arrested after robbery and shootout

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and teenager from Marion County were arrested in Citrus County after an armed robbery and shoot out.

Savion Harris, 20, and Semaj Shackleford, 15, were arrested in Citrus County last Friday.

They were on their way to a home in Crystal River to buy guns when deputies say they attempted to rob the two victims, leading to a shootout.

TRENDING: Columbia County crash leaves teen girl, adult man dead

Each are charged with armed robbery.

Shackleford also faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder for shooting one of the victims.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.