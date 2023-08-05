Marion County man and teenager arrested after robbery and shootout

Savion Harris, 20, and Semaj Shackleford, 15, were arrested in Citrus County after an armed robbery and shootout.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and teenager from Marion County were arrested in Citrus County after an armed robbery and shoot out.

Savion Harris, 20, and Semaj Shackleford, 15, were arrested in Citrus County last Friday.

They were on their way to a home in Crystal River to buy guns when deputies say they attempted to rob the two victims, leading to a shootout.

Each are charged with armed robbery.

Shackleford also faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder for shooting one of the victims.

