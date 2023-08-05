MCSO: Ocala man arrested on 20 counts of child porn possession

Deputies located Farley inside a tent in a wooded area near Northwest 8th Place.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested for nearly two dozen counts of possessing child porn Wednesday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Farley, 41, Wednesday night on Northwest 8th Place.

Farley had an active warrant for 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say nearby residents reported spotting him in the 11400 block of Northwest 8th Place to law enforcement. Deputies located Farley inside a tent in a wooded area nearby.

Farley is booked at the Marion County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for September 5th.

TRENDING: Marion County man and teenager arrested after robbery and shootout

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Deputies located Farley inside a tent in a wooded area near Northwest 8th Place.
MCSO: Ocala man arrested on 20 counts of child porn possession
A men’s drug and alcohol regeneration program applied for and received funding to purchase two...
Ocala substance abuse recovery program receives funding
Savion Harris, 20, and Semaj Shackleford, 15, were arrested in Citrus County after an armed...
Marion County man and teenager arrested after robbery and shootout
Savion Harris, 20, and Semaj Shackleford, 15, were arrested in Citrus County after an armed...
Marion County man and teenager arrested after robbery and shootout