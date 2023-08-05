MCSO: Ocala man arrested on 20 counts of child porn possession

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested for nearly two dozen counts of possessing child porn Wednesday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Farley, 41, Wednesday night on Northwest 8th Place.

Farley had an active warrant for 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say nearby residents reported spotting him in the 11400 block of Northwest 8th Place to law enforcement. Deputies located Farley inside a tent in a wooded area nearby.

Farley is booked at the Marion County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for September 5th.

