Ocala man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man has been sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing of a woman in 2019.

A judge sentenced Deangelo Clark, 34, to life in state prison on Friday for the second-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies found Kiara Alleyne, 20, dead in her home on September 11 of 2019 after family members called for a welfare check. During that welfare check, Alleyne’s 1-year-old daughter was also reported missing.

Deangelo Clark, Alleyne’s boyfriend, became a lead suspect due to a cryptic message he posted to Facebook hours before deputies arrived: “now I must end my life…just know she tried to kill me… sorry to her family.”

Deputies found the infant safe with a family member about an hour later.

Clark was located in Monroe County in the Florida Keys the same day after his car blew up. He was extradited to Marion County in October of 2019 and was booked into the Marion County Jail without bond.

Clark was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Marion County jury on July 7 of this year.

