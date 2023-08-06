Countdown to Kickoff: Fort White Indians

The Indians football program welcomes back a familiar face to the coach the team.
Demetric Jackson returns to Fort White as head coach of the football program.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For 14 seasons, Demetric Jackson was the voice on the Indians sidelines. Jackson left Fort White for his alma mater Columbia in 2021. Despite the success with the Tigers, he is back with the Indians. Assistant Head Coach Jonathan Dupree called Jackson the best coach he ever played for.

“I think the guys are excited to have him back. these guys played for him before he left and now, they get to finish with them, so they are excited,” said Dupree.

Senior wide receiver’s Garrett Brady and Najeeb Smith think Jackson brings a positive culture to the program.

“He’s a great offensive mastermind and we been getting after it and getting it down pat and it’s going to show,” said Brady.

“I kind of felt like it was easier to pick up but it’s also to get you in the right position,” said Smith.

Last season the Indians finished above .500 and made the postseason but were shown the exit after a shutout. With Jackson back, he has 12 to 15 seniors along with wideout Najeeb Smith, who led the team with 11 touchdowns, and his son Jayden at quarterback. The players are invested but aware of their flaws.

“We need to get stronger, more conditioning in, and we are not tired going into the fourth quarter because that is where we are going to win the game that’s how we got to be competitive,” said senior offensive tackle, Robert Mcintyre.

“We have had 40 or 50-plus every day at summer workouts you know we are trying to outwork everybody at the moment,” said Dupree.

The Class 1 Rural Conference is loaded including Williston and Lafayette. Fort White has to play the Red Devils and the Hornets back-to-back weeks in late September.

With Jackson back at the helm, the only sound Fort White wants to hear is the loud volume of cheers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Gator alum and new head coach Willie Jackson, Jr. will focus on motivating his players on the...
Countdown to Kickoff: P.K. Yonge Blue Wave
Countdown to Kickoff: PK Yonge
Countdown to Kickoff: P.K. Yonge Blue Wave
Bell makes its debut in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference on August 25th versus Trenton.
Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs
Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs
Countdown to Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs