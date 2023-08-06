Countdown to Kickoff: Fort White Indians

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For 14 seasons, Demetric Jackson was the voice on the Indians sidelines. Jackson left Fort White for his alma mater Columbia in 2021. Despite the success with the Tigers, he is back with the Indians. Assistant Head Coach Jonathan Dupree called Jackson the best coach he ever played for.

“I think the guys are excited to have him back. these guys played for him before he left and now, they get to finish with them, so they are excited,” said Dupree.

Senior wide receiver’s Garrett Brady and Najeeb Smith think Jackson brings a positive culture to the program.

“He’s a great offensive mastermind and we been getting after it and getting it down pat and it’s going to show,” said Brady.

“I kind of felt like it was easier to pick up but it’s also to get you in the right position,” said Smith.

Last season the Indians finished above .500 and made the postseason but were shown the exit after a shutout. With Jackson back, he has 12 to 15 seniors along with wideout Najeeb Smith, who led the team with 11 touchdowns, and his son Jayden at quarterback. The players are invested but aware of their flaws.

“We need to get stronger, more conditioning in, and we are not tired going into the fourth quarter because that is where we are going to win the game that’s how we got to be competitive,” said senior offensive tackle, Robert Mcintyre.

“We have had 40 or 50-plus every day at summer workouts you know we are trying to outwork everybody at the moment,” said Dupree.

The Class 1 Rural Conference is loaded including Williston and Lafayette. Fort White has to play the Red Devils and the Hornets back-to-back weeks in late September.

With Jackson back at the helm, the only sound Fort White wants to hear is the loud volume of cheers.

