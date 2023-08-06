Deeper Purpose Community Church holds annual back-to-school giveaway

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at a High Springs community church are helping kids in Alachua county get ready to go back to school.

Organizers with Deeper Purpose Community Church held their annual yard sale and back-to-school giveaway Sunday.

Backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils and other school supplies were available for free to parents and kids.

Families could also fill a trash bag with clothes and other household goods at the yard sale for a donation of $20.

“We really enjoy it because it’s not just for kids in need,” said Pastor Adam Joy. “If your kids are going to back to school then we want to bring a little bit of relief financially to all of our families in the community.”

450 backpacks were available at the giveaway, and each one came with a full school supply list courtesy of church leaders.

“We have children ourselves and we are feet on the ground,” said Joy, “we know our community, we know the need. A lot of families really, really appreciate this and it means a lot to us to be able to offer it to the families every year.”

