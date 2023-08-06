Deeper Purpose Community Church holds annual back-to-school giveaway

Backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils and other school supplies were available for free to parents and kids
Backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils and other school supplies were available for free to...
Backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils and other school supplies were available for free to parents and kids(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at a High Springs community church are helping kids in Alachua county get ready to go back to school.

Organizers with Deeper Purpose Community Church held their annual yard sale and back-to-school giveaway Sunday.

Backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils and other school supplies were available for free to parents and kids.

Families could also fill a trash bag with clothes and other household goods at the yard sale for a donation of $20.

“We really enjoy it because it’s not just for kids in need,” said Pastor Adam Joy. “If your kids are going to back to school then we want to bring a little bit of relief financially to all of our families in the community.”

450 backpacks were available at the giveaway, and each one came with a full school supply list courtesy of church leaders.

“We have children ourselves and we are feet on the ground,” said Joy, “we know our community, we know the need. A lot of families really, really appreciate this and it means a lot to us to be able to offer it to the families every year.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Demetric Jackson returns to Fort White as head coach of the football program.
Countdown to Kickoff: Fort White Indians
The play's director acknowledged race can be a difficult conversation, which is why he’s using...
Actors take the stage in Ocala during ‘Dissonance’
The practice lasted about two hours and fans could see players go through individual and team...
Gator fans catch first glimpse of 2023 football team at open practice
Free backpacks and supplies were handed out at a back-to-school drive at Forest Community Center.
Families in Ocklawaha prepare for upcoming school year