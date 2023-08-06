Man accused of dealing drugs arrested for 25th time

Casey Howe and the property owner were arrested in Flagler County.
Casey Howe and the property owner were arrested in Flagler County.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALM COAST, Fla. (WCJB) - Flagler and Putnam County sheriff’s offices worked together to bring in a man accused of dealing drugs from Putnam County.

After an extensive search of a secluded property in Flagler County, 49-year-old Casey Howe was arrested for the 25th time. Howe was arrested on his warrants for a first-degree felony in trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The owner of the property had an unrelated warrant and was also arrested.

