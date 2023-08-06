Man accused of dealing drugs arrested for 25th time

PALM COAST, Fla. (WCJB) - Flagler and Putnam County sheriff’s offices worked together to bring in a man accused of dealing drugs from Putnam County.

After an extensive search of a secluded property in Flagler County, 49-year-old Casey Howe was arrested for the 25th time. Howe was arrested on his warrants for a first-degree felony in trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The owner of the property had an unrelated warrant and was also arrested.

