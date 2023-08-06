Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday ends

A back-to-school tax holiday approved in May will begin on Monday, July 24th, and will last...
A back-to-school tax holiday approved in May will begin on Monday, July 24th, and will last through August 6th.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sales tax holiday in the state of Florida on back-to-school items is ending soon.

Sunday, August 6 is the last day to save on back-to-school supplies. Supplies covered by the holiday include clothes, school supplies, and electronics.

This school year, there will be a second sales tax holiday from January 1 through January 14.

