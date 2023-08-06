Gator fans catch first glimpse of 2023 football team at open practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator football is just around the corner and fans are getting a small glimpse at the team.

Jake Kuebel is tampering his expectations as the Gators enter year two of the Billy Napier era.

“Let’s build some momentum here in year two,” said Jake Kuebel.

Kuebel and a few thousand other Gator fans got their first look at the football team at the team’s only open practice of fall camp.

“I’m excited,” said Kuebel. “I mean there are some things to watch. Just a big gator fan at heart and want to be out here as much as I can to get a look at this team less than a month until kickoff.”

The practice lasted about two hours and fans could see players go through individual and team drills.

For most fans it’s a chance to see who is battling for reps at what positions.

But for members of Jaden Robinson’s family, it’s a chance to see a loved one live out a life-long dream for the first time.

Robinson is a freshman linebacker from Lake City, and this was his first chance to play on the field in the swamp.

“It’s great,” said Robinson’s aunt. “Great! I’ve been a gator fan forever and it’s great to see him being on the gators team.”

Expectations for this season varied among fans.

“Lets beat some rivals,” said Kuebel. “Lets beat LSU, Tennessee, Florida State. Georgia may be a little too much to ask...I’m really excited to see the growth of a lot of these young players that contributed. I’m excited to see the next step that they can take.”

“I’m ready for the sec championship,” said Robinson’s grandmother. “I’m going straight for the top.”

The excitement is palpable among fans as kickoff is less than a month away.

The Gators open their season with a rare road game to start the year in Utah against the Utes on Thursday, August 31.

